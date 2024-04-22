9,500 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Acquired by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $472,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 614,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,151,000. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,960,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,545,452. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,690.68 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $82.60.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
