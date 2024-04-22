RWA Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 2,162,458 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 381.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,729,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,162,458 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 4.2% of RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. RWA Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.89% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $295,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 56,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,116,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 645.3% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 13,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 12,112 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,580,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,702,604. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.37.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

