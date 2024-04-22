Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Holdings Increased by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 36.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,921,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,248,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,331 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth approximately $340,500,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Eaton by 97.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,860,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,767,000 after acquiring an additional 918,422 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth approximately $67,305,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 21,664.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 316,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,157,000 after acquiring an additional 314,789 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE:ETN traded up $6.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $309.58. 1,378,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,900,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $161.12 and a twelve month high of $331.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $300.70 and a 200 day moving average of $255.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 46.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,380.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.60.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

