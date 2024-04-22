Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Stock Holdings Increased by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 124,385,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,961,854,000 after buying an additional 1,757,011 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,682,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $21,114,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $13,665,000. Finally, Strata Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 958.3% during the 4th quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,096,000 after purchasing an additional 176,838 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDX stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,844. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $53.32 and a 1-year high of $67.52. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.39.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

