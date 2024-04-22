Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $12.60 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,094 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 2.4% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12,998.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,006,156 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $434,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,206 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,543.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,831,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $409,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,323 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,283,274 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $586,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,868 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,249,675 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,027,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,173 shares during the period. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth about $95,916,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,030,317.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $1,346,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 261,893 shares in the company, valued at $44,068,735.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,973,728. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.9 %

QCOM stock traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $160.67. 3,007,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,563,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.87 and a 200-day moving average of $143.12. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $177.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

