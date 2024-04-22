Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stevanato Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of €33.63 ($35.77).

STVN traded up €0.16 ($0.17) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €26.89 ($28.61). The stock had a trading volume of 153,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,388. The business has a fifty day moving average of €30.52 and a 200 day moving average of €29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Stevanato Group has a 1 year low of €23.00 ($24.47) and a 1 year high of €36.30 ($38.62).

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported €0.18 ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.19 ($0.20) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). The firm had revenue of €320.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €326.85 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 13.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stevanato Group will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STVN. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Stevanato Group by 327.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Stevanato Group by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Stevanato Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

