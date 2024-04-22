Roblox’s (RBLX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 49.46% from the stock’s previous close.

RBLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.85.

NYSE RBLX traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $35.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,318,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,490,666. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Roblox has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $47.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.63.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.15% and a negative return on equity of 770.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $8,830,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $44.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $1,081,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,305,326.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $8,830,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $44.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 707,707 shares of company stock worth $29,526,367. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,264,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,203,000 after buying an additional 1,671,272 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Roblox by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,014,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,769,000 after buying an additional 4,927,848 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,973,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,764,000 after buying an additional 2,655,333 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,725,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,637,000 after purchasing an additional 573,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Roblox by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,493,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,266,000 after purchasing an additional 764,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

