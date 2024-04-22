Mengis Capital Management Inc. Buys 575 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,821,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,732 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,147,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,089 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,270,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,730,000 after purchasing an additional 87,946 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,315,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,881,000 after purchasing an additional 299,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,806,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,108,000 after purchasing an additional 20,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,300,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,498,982. The stock has a market cap of $146.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.05. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $100.79.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,411,128. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

