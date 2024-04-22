Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Down 2%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $73.49 and last traded at $73.51. Approximately 4,279,871 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 7,539,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $69.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.56.

Vertiv Trading Up 2.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.13. The company has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 61.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $4,004,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 22.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 29,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

