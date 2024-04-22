Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 112 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

VTV traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $157.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,991,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,904. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.88. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $163.30. The stock has a market cap of $112.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

