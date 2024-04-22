Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VONG. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.39. 365,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,446. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.84. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $87.75. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.