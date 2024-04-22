Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,409 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.91. 2,542,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,725,881. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.17. The company has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

