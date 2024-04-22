Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 888 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,656 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.5% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 16,881 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.70.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $4.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.27. The company had a trading volume of 92,685,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,506,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.88. The company has a market capitalization of $453.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

