Nucor Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 14,380 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 174% compared to the typical volume of 5,252 put options.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total transaction of $3,772,655.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,351,936.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,151 shares of company stock valued at $7,308,683 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Nucor alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nucor

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $377,631,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $108,747,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $90,216,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $360,430,000 after acquiring an additional 237,752 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Nucor by 7.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,262,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,794,000 after acquiring an additional 159,230 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Nucor

Nucor Stock Performance

NUE traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $193.06. 670,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,068. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.81. Nucor has a 12 month low of $129.79 and a 12 month high of $203.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 12.01%.

About Nucor

(Get Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.