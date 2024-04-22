Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2,897.95 and last traded at $2,878.99. Approximately 51,037 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 231,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,869.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,800.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,246.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,759.14.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,783.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2,393.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are going to split on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total transaction of $9,219,768.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,071,093.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total transaction of $1,956,382.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,221,776.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total transaction of $9,219,768.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,071,093.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,793 shares of company stock worth $18,321,152 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

