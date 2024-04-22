Blur (BLUR) Trading Up 14.3% Over Last Week

Blur (BLUR) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last week, Blur has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. One Blur token can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00000655 BTC on popular exchanges. Blur has a total market cap of $35.92 million and approximately $47.01 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Blur Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official website is blur.io. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io.

Buying and Selling Blur

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,555,576,951.3413243 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.434444 USD and is up 2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 229 active market(s) with $37,357,446.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

