Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $4.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $326.74. 711,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,991. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $242.98 and a twelve month high of $348.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $339.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.67. The stock has a market cap of $112.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.