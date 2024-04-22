TRON Tops 24 Hour Volume of $271.47 Million (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last week, TRON has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC on exchanges. TRON has a total market capitalization of $8.03 billion and $271.47 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About TRON
TRX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 87,588,697,043 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is trondao.org. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
