Bitcoin Cash Price Reaches $514.91 (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $514.91 or 0.00774943 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $10.14 billion and $322.34 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66,445.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00051113 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.58 or 0.00109238 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000374 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,695,422 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.