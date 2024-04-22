Osmosis (OSMO) Hits Market Capitalization of $643.16 Million

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. In the last seven days, Osmosis has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. Osmosis has a total market capitalization of $643.16 million and approximately $17.60 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Osmosis coin can currently be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00001475 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000510 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Osmosis Coin Profile
Osmosis launched on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 998,173,139 coins and its circulating supply is 656,196,044 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone.
Osmosis Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using U.S. dollars.
