Osmosis (OSMO) Hits Market Capitalization of $643.16 Million

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. In the last seven days, Osmosis has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. Osmosis has a total market capitalization of $643.16 million and approximately $17.60 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Osmosis coin can currently be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00001475 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Osmosis Coin Profile

Osmosis launched on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 998,173,139 coins and its circulating supply is 656,196,044 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis (OSMO) is a governance token for the Osmosis network, an automated market maker (AMM) protocol launched in 2021 by Sunny Aggarwal and Dev Ojha. Osmosis uses the Cosmos SDK and Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) for cross-chain transactions. It allows users to create customizable liquidity pools and adjust parameters based on market conditions. OSMO token holders can vote on upgrades, allocate mining rewards, and set swap fees. The network’s suite of DAO-gated dApps and continuous development aim to create a full-service, cross-chain exchange and DeFi hub.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Osmosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Osmosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

