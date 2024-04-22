NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) PT Raised to $73.00 at Scotiabank

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.93.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.16. 8,288,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,820,788. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $79.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile



NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

