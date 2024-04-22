WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.64.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

NYSE WEC traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,331. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.78 and a 200 day moving average of $81.38. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $98.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other WEC Energy Group news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,131.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 582,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,022,000 after purchasing an additional 131,797 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 428,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,084 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 205,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,552,000 after purchasing an additional 24,892 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 44,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Stories

