Mengis Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 224.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Clorox by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 458.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Price Performance

NYSE:CLX traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $145.57. 652,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,222. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.43. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $178.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 761.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Clorox from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.63.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

