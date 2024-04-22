Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV reduced its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of O. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,873,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,537,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,231 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 69.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,922,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,995,000 after buying an additional 785,476 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter worth about $38,192,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 10,591.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 622,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,753,000 after acquiring an additional 616,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,415,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,707,000 after acquiring an additional 508,933 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on O shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

Realty Income Price Performance

NYSE:O traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.17. 2,560,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,847,703. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.92. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $64.18.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

