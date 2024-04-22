Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 67.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,045 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.5% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.60 on Monday, reaching $48.46. 7,693,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,715,546. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.13 and a 200-day moving average of $46.90. The firm has a market cap of $126.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $50.36.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

