Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $13.97 Million Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 114,866 shares during the period. Copart makes up approximately 1.6% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $13,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. CWM LLC increased its stake in Copart by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 12,826 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Copart by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Copart by 125.9% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other Copart news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 985,000 shares of company stock worth $55,519,950. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CPRT stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.39. 1,699,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,599,693. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.14. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.35 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

