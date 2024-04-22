Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Reliance were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Reliance by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 723,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,790,000 after acquiring an additional 189,326 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Reliance by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 193,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,699,000 after acquiring an additional 78,699 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Reliance by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 675,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,215,000 after acquiring an additional 37,971 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Reliance by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 536,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,038,000 after acquiring an additional 35,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Reliance by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,002,000 after acquiring an additional 35,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of RS traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $321.40. The stock had a trading volume of 63,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,260. Reliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.12 and a 1-year high of $342.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.44. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Reliance Increases Dividend

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RS. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Reliance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reliance news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total transaction of $13,507,103.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,963,809.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total value of $13,507,103.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,963,809.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.96, for a total transaction of $209,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,091,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,996 shares of company stock valued at $27,603,878. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance

(Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Further Reading

