Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $95,924,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $58,277,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,381,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 77,343.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 223,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,572,000 after buying an additional 222,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 441,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,430,000 after acquiring an additional 161,791 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $2.14 on Monday, reaching $181.38. 243,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,517. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $192.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

