Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Sells 50 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in S&P Global by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,769,787,000 after acquiring an additional 881,215 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,658,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,067,807,000 after purchasing an additional 428,737 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1,750.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 428,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,538,000 after purchasing an additional 405,234 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 42.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,033,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,630,000 after purchasing an additional 309,123 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 35.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,179,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,827,000 after acquiring an additional 308,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SPGI traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $416.25. The stock had a trading volume of 532,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.92 and a 52-week high of $461.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $424.73 and its 200 day moving average is $416.36. The firm has a market cap of $133.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $442.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $462.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on SPGI

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.