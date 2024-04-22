Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 158,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,147,000 after purchasing an additional 92,661 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Elite Life Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $414,000. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 473,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $70.78. The stock had a trading volume of 8,422,539 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.55 and its 200-day moving average is $69.13. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

