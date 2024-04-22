Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $15,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in Zoetis by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 22,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $146.00. 2,229,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,018,971. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.48 and its 200-day moving average is $180.15. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZTS. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total value of $139,529.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,209 shares of company stock worth $371,293 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

