Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$22.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Securities raised shares of Altius Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Altius Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of ALS traded down C$0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$21.21. 26,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,604. The stock has a market capitalization of C$992.84 million, a P/E ratio of 105.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38. Altius Minerals has a 12-month low of C$16.11 and a 12-month high of C$22.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.12.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$16.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$18.85 million. Altius Minerals had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 1.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Altius Minerals will post 0.3739763 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altius Minerals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.00%.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

