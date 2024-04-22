Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,941 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSLC. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 117,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 95.5% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 26,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 83,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSLC stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,859. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.31. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $80.04 and a 1-year high of $104.23.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

