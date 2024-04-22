CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) versus Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) Head to Head Survey

Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Free Report) and CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Mercurity Fintech has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CompuMed has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mercurity Fintech and CompuMed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercurity Fintech $860,000.00 70.37 -$5.64 million N/A N/A CompuMed $5.84 million 0.33 -$30,000.00 ($0.03) -50.00

Profitability

CompuMed has higher revenue and earnings than Mercurity Fintech.

This table compares Mercurity Fintech and CompuMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercurity Fintech N/A N/A N/A CompuMed -0.85% -1.49% -1.09%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of CompuMed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Mercurity Fintech and CompuMed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercurity Fintech 0 0 0 0 N/A CompuMed 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Mercurity Fintech beats CompuMed on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercurity Fintech

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. operates as a fintech company powered by blockchain. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for cryptocurrency traders; and asset digitalization platform, which offers blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets, such as fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals. It also offers cryptocurrency mining services that provides computing power to the mining pool; and digital consultation services, such as digital payment solutions, asset management, and online and traditional brokerage services. The company was formerly known as JMU Limited and changed its name to Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. in April 2020. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About CompuMed

CompuMed, Inc., an enterprise telemedicine solutions company, provides clinical care services for patients and medical facilities. It offers telecardiology and teleradiology services that provide real-time access to U.S. Board-Certified specialists through cloud-based technology and integrated medical devices to medical facilities worldwide. The company also provides enterprise telemedicine solutions; a suite of telecardiology services and diagnostic exam interpretations for pediatric and adult patients, including electrocardiogram (ECG) devices, echocardiogram, ECG, vascular, holter, nuclear, and video consults; and reading, transcription, reporting, storage, and video consultations in the areas of Vscan, X-ray, ultrasound, mammography, computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and radiologist video consults. It also offers OsteoGram software that works in combination with standard or digital X-ray equipment to support osteoporosis screening, diagnosis, and therapy monitoring. In addition, the company provides mobile ECG and ultrasound solutions that provide patients with immediate access to its board-certified specialists; and medical devices. It serves organ procurement organizations, rural healthcare, and correctional healthcare industries. CompuMed, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

