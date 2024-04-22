Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $3.14 Million Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp grew its position in Coterra Energy by 75.4% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 133.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in Coterra Energy by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CTRA shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CTRA traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.14. 2,735,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,859,303. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.21. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 27.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

