ELIS Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $11.22 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 22nd. ELIS has a market capitalization of $11.22 million and approximately $238,388.72 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can currently be bought for $0.0561 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00009064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00011659 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001506 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66,427.57 or 0.99973522 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 23,432.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000984 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00011018 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00009137 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000080 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.59 or 0.00103225 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.05611542 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $151,273.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.