Aion (AION) Price Reaches $0.0018

Aion (AION) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last week, Aion has traded down 9% against the dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $32.54 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.83 or 0.00090047 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00034149 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00013638 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002996 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.