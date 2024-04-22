Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Shares Up 4.2%

Shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) traded up 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.75 and last traded at $43.71. 181,831 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 492,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Vista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Vista Energy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Vista Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Vista Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.97.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.98. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 35.03%. The company had revenue of $309.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vista Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIST. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Vista Energy by 4,205.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Vista Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vista Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vista Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Vista Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vista Energy

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

