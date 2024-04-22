iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,931,377 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 2,370,975 shares.The stock last traded at $110.37 and had previously closed at $110.35.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.28.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.4819 dividend. This represents a $5.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
