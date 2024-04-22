iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,931,377 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 2,370,975 shares.The stock last traded at $110.37 and had previously closed at $110.35.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.28.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.4819 dividend. This represents a $5.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHV. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 282.1% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,512,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,133,000 after buying an additional 1,116,959 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,199.1% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 684,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,370,000 after purchasing an additional 654,609 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,857.5% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 638,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,524,000 after purchasing an additional 605,784 shares during the period. Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000,000. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 469.4% during the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 570,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,766,000 after purchasing an additional 470,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

