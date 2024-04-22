TD Cowen Raises American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $225.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $221.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the payment services company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.24.

American Express Price Performance

American Express stock traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $234.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,834,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,232. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.95. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $234.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $169.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 14.50%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $2,342,945.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,480.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $2,342,945.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,480.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. CIC Wealth LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 3.2% during the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in American Express by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Express by 62.5% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

