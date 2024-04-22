CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target Cut to $66.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $67.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Guggenheim upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

CMS traded up $0.58 on Monday, hitting $60.13. 1,100,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,404,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $63.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.23.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $623,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in CMS Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 59,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 186,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

