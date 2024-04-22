Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $34.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 64.65% from the stock’s previous close.

PHVS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Pharvaris in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Pharvaris from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Get Pharvaris alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pharvaris

Pharvaris Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Pharvaris

NASDAQ:PHVS traded up $1.49 on Monday, reaching $20.65. 26,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,200. The firm has a market cap of $657.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of -3.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.32. Pharvaris has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHVS. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the third quarter valued at $812,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Pharvaris by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 81,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in Pharvaris in the fourth quarter worth about $2,805,000. venBio Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pharvaris by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. venBio Partners LLC now owns 4,919,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,992,000 after acquiring an additional 654,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in Pharvaris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,440,000.

Pharvaris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.