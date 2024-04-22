Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at CIBC

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at CIBC from $170.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.
LEV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Lion Electric from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Desjardins downgraded shares of Lion Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Lion Electric from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.12.
Lion Electric Stock Up 0.2 %
Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $60.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.39 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Lion Electric will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Lion Electric
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lion Electric during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the third quarter worth $34,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Lion Electric by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 12,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lion Electric by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.
Lion Electric Company Profile
The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.
