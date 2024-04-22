Datadog’s (DDOG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $152.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DDOG. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.96.

Shares of DDOG stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,897,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,028,009. The stock has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,009.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Datadog has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $138.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.89 and a 200-day moving average of $116.14.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 20,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,686,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 203,503 shares in the company, valued at $26,166,415.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 20,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $2,686,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,166,415.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 20,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $2,660,577.36. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 182,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,477,807.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 745,984 shares of company stock worth $95,917,681 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,259,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,748,000 after buying an additional 734,539 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,564,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,073,000 after purchasing an additional 162,108 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,986,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Datadog by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,786,000 after purchasing an additional 651,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Datadog by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,619,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,955,000 after buying an additional 848,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

