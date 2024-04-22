Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO)

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.81% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Karooooo from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

NASDAQ KARO traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,047. Karooooo has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $27.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Karooooo had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $57.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.99 million. On average, analysts forecast that Karooooo will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Karooooo by 430.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Karooooo by 2.0% during the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 51,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 17.9% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 196,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 29,849 shares in the last quarter.

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

