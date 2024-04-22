Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Buys 62 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,343,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,550 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,998,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,595,611,000 after purchasing an additional 64,537 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,519,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636,327 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,045,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,076,068,000 after purchasing an additional 57,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,883,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,180,000 after purchasing an additional 22,908 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $4.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $321.09. 661,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,518. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $239.23 and a 52-week high of $340.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $331.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.37.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

