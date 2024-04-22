PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 40,319 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 23,709 shares.The stock last traded at $3.74 and had previously closed at $3.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of PropertyGuru Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

PropertyGuru Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $609.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.57 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average of $3.56.

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. PropertyGuru Group had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PropertyGuru Group Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PropertyGuru Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PropertyGuru Group stock. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

About PropertyGuru Group

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services for developers. It also offers data and sales process automation products.

