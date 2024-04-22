11,010 Shares in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Bought by Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 476,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,698,000 after purchasing an additional 73,614 shares during the last quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 78,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 33,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 41,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of JMBS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.68. The company had a trading volume of 242,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,780. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.51. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $46.94.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1941 dividend. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

