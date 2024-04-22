Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.35

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.35 and last traded at $14.42, with a volume of 33097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BWS Financial raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Down 3.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $711.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.82 and a beta of 0.52.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $72.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 17.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the third quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the third quarter worth about $650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

