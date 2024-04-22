Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,685 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 99.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 897,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,447,000 after acquiring an additional 27,582 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,169,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,077. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.24.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

